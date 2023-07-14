Superlek says he should be first in line against Jonathan Haggerty: “I want to challenge myself”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 hopes to be the first fighter to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

On April 21, Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O Hama with a vicious first-round knockout. Since then, several fighters have voiced their interest in fighting the new bantamweight Muay Thai king, including Liam Harrison and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek added himself to the list of fighters who want to challenge Haggerty for his throne. The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion had this to say:

“I want to challenge myself as well. If he wants to fight with me in the bantamweight division, I’m ready for him anytime.”

Before attempting to fight Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek Kiatmoo9 needs to lock in for his upcoming fight on July 14. ‘The Kicking Machine’ will look for his fourth win of 2023 when he competes in the ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video main event. He must overcome a quick turnaround after securing a first-round knockout against Nabil Anane on June 23.

The Thai superstar has been matched up against Tagir Khalilov for his upcoming flyweight Muay Thai bout. Khalilov is riding a massive wave of momentum after winning back-to-back fights with first-round knockouts. The Russian fighter last fought on March 17, knocking out Black Panther at 2:04 of round one.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

