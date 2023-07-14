Tagir Khalilov believes a win over Superlek leads to Rodtang’s flyweight Muay Thai gold

Tagir Khalilov believes a win in the ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video main event will earn him a world title shot in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

On July 14, Khalilov has an opportunity to take a massive step toward becoming a Muay Thai world champion. The Russian fighter has been matched up against the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 12.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Khalilov discussed the world title shot implications associated with his upcoming fight against Superlek:

“You know this is a big opportunity. This is a big chance for me because, first I want a rematch with Rodtang and also I want to get this belt. And this I think is the last step before that.”

Tagir Khalilov made his ONE Championship debut in February 2021, losing a kickboxing match against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuagnon by split decision. Since then, ‘The Iron Man’ has found success in the flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing division, while Khalilov has prioritized “the art of eight limbs.”

Before focusing on a potential rematch against Rodtang, Khalilov is locked in for his main event matchup against Superlek Kiatmoo9. ‘The Kicking Machine’ holds a promotional Muay Thai record of 7-0, including a first-round knockout against Nabil Anane on June 23.

Meanwhile, Khalilov is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts, with his last fight against Black Panther on March 17.

Superlek vs. Tagir Khalilov will headline ONE Fight Night 12 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The July 14 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes