Rodtang tells fans to expect explosive fight between Superlek and Tagir Khalilov

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon expects Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tagir Khalilov to put on a show when the two striking sensations headline ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Fans inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok will be in for a treat as they witness two of the most exciting fighters in the world square off in a can’t-miss battle in the art of eight limbs. Superlek, who boasts a 7-0 Muay Thai record in ONE Championship, will look to keep his streak alive against a veritable “Thai killer” in Tagir Khalilov.

Khalilov shall enter the bout with back-to-back first-round finishes against Thai opponents, including Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. Next, ‘Samingpri’ will look to score the biggest win of his career against ‘The Kicking Machine’ in the Mecca of Muay Thai

Speaking about the highly anticipated clash, Rodtang suggested that fight fans tune in as he is certain that the two men will deliver an all-out war for the ages:

“So, our fans shouldn’t miss it. It’s going to be a barnburner,” Rodtang told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

With a win over Tagir Khalilov, Superlek hopes he can secure an opportunity to become a two-division ONE world champion by challenging newly minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty. ‘The General’ captured the title at ONE Fight Night 9, dispatching Thai superstar Nong-O Hama in the first round of their headlining bout.

Will Superlek get one step closer to his desired duel with Jonathan Haggerty, or will Tagir Khalilov shock the world and add another Thai superstar to his hit list?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

