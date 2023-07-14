How to watch ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video

Although the light-heavyweight kickboxing showdown between Roman Kryklia and Francesco Xhaja was postponed due to injury, ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov still turned out to be one hell of a fight card.

Taking place inside the four walls of the iconic “Mecca of Muay Thai” Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday, July 14, this nine-fight spectacle could likely produce the next world title challengers across multiple disciplines.

A guaranteed fireworks display all-striking war between Superlek and Tagir Khalilov in four-ounce gloves is at the forefront of it all.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will be making a quick U-turn to Lumpinee just three weeks after he starched Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Meanwhile, featherweight contenders Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov will settle who is the best grappler in the division in a three-round MMA showdown.

Elsewhere, 21-year-old Thai phenom Phetjeeja will look to continue her meteoric rise, while good friends Tammi Musueci and Amanda Alequin will try to strangle the other in a submission grappling contest.

Check out the full line-up of matches in this exhilarating night of martial arts in its purest form.

How to watch ONE Fight Night 12 in your local area

We’re just mere hours away from ONE Championship’s seventh Amazon card of the year, so make sure you don’t miss this epic night of fights.

Like its predecessors, ONE Fight Night 12 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, July 14.

Here’s the schedule for fight fans in the United States and Canada’s time zones:

14 Jul 8:00PM EDT — New York

14 Jul 5:00PM PDT — Los Angeles

14 Jul 8:00PM EDT — Toronto

14 Jul 5:00PM PDT — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT).

ONE Fight Night 12 is available in over 170 countries around the globe and can be viewed via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s official Facebook page, and ONE’s YouTube channel, for selected countries.

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 12 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

Local broadcasts exclude the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Italy, Spain, and Andorra.

Poll : 0 votes