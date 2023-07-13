Superlek says he’s living ‘the good life’ after collecting back-to-back $50,000 bonuses

After missing out on the $50,000 performance bonuses in the past, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has made up for lost time by raking in the extra moolah in his last two matches.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will look to collect perhaps a third straight incentive this coming Friday when he trades leather with Russian KO artist Tagir Khalilov in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 12 at Lumpinee Stadium.

In what has become a tradition in ONE Championship, fighters who put on incredible performances are rewarded heftily during their post-fight interviews.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has been a true crowd-pleaser as of late, beginning his reign of terror in the flyweight kickboxing ranks by putting his first challenger to sleep back in ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

After sending Danial Williams to the nether realm with a hellacious combination, and collecting the bonus bounty, Superlek returned to the “Art of Eight Limbs” just last month.

The Thai megastar beat the breaks off Nabil Anane, chopping down the towering teen with a world-ending body blow and taking home another fat cheque.

Speaking to Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post, a grateful Superlek said winning bonuses motivate him to put on a show every single time:

“I'm very happy to show the world the skills of Muay Thai and I'm very happy to of course get the bonus. So yeah, it's a good life now."

Superlek even put the money to good use, using it to build a house for his mother in Thailand.

Will the Thai star cash in another bonus at the expense of Tagir Khalilov? Let’s all find out at ONE Fight Night 12, which will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 14.

Watch the full interview here:

