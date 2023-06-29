Superlek reveals where he’ll spend his $50,000 bonus from ONE Friday Fights 22

Superlek plans to put his $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Friday Fights 22 toward building his mother a new home.

‘The Kicking Machine’ delivered one of the most memorable knockouts of the evening, dispatching ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane in the first round. The victory extended his streak in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner to seven while also securing him another $50,0000 bonus. Asked how he plans to spend the money during a post-fight interview, Superlek said:

“I’m building a house for my mom right now, for the money that I got from the last fight, so maybe that bonus will go towards that.”

Already conquering the world of kickboxing by capturing the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, Superlek is ready to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection, potentially challenging Jonathan Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Haggerty captured the crown, delivering a shocking first-round knockout against Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

Determined to bring the belt back to Thailand, Superlek hopes to be the first man to challenge ‘The General’ for his newly won gold:

“I really want the belt to be with Thai people, so we’ll see what the future holds,” Superlek told the South China Morning Post.

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

