Thai phenom Phetjeeja eager to live up to the high praise from Chatri Sityodtong

ONE rising star Phetjeeja has caught the fancy of Chatri Sityodtong and she wants to live up to that high praise at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video.

This Friday, at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, ‘The Queen’ will be making the leap to the big leagues in her first-ever Prime Video card against an ultra-tough opponent, Lara Fernandez.

Following back-to-back knockout victories against Fani Peloumpi and Inès Pilutti at ONE Friday Fights, Phetjeeja deservingly earned herself a $100,000 contract with the Singapore-based promotion.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was high on the Thai phenom, claiming she has the potential to become a global superstar.

Word reached Phetjeeja and she promised to live up to the expectations by giving her best in each fight.

She told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post during her OFN12 pre-event interview:

“I really appreciate the kind words that he said about me. I’ll just keep doing my best and look out for the opportunity that might be there for me.”

Watch Phetjeeja's full interview:

At just 21 years old, Phetjeeja already has over 200 Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts to her name and even holds an undefeated 5-0 record in boxing.

Due to the lack of female opponents during her early years, the Lukjaoporongtom Gym product gladly took on boys and came out victorious in most of those matches.

Her experience clearly showed when she brought upon a trail of destruction in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Phetjeeja has been vocal about her desire for a world title shot against the division's best Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. She would certainly move closer to her goal if she beats a former world title challenger like Fernandez.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live on US Primetime on July 14. The entire card is free for those with an existing Prime Video membership in the United States and Canada.

