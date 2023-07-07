Phetjeeja wants to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the world title: “I’m more than ready”

After earning herself a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship, rising Muay Thai star Phetjeeja has boldly called out the division’s best.

In an interview with the Singapore-based organization, ‘The Queen’ called her shot with undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues:

“Whether ONE wants me to take a shot for gold right away or they want me to prove myself for a few more fights, that’s fine for me. I’m more than ready to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues if they give me a shot.”

Fighting Rodrigues is truly a tall order for anyone, but it seems the upbeat Petjeeja is up for the daunting task.

Following a lengthy hiatus after giving birth, Rodrigues returned with a vengeance at ONE Fight Night 8 last March, where she unified the gold belts with a dominant display over the tough Janet Todd.

The epic five-round match showcased what “The Art of Eight Limbs” was all about, as the Brazilian put on a mesmerizingly violent performance to retain her throne.

While Phetjeeja was in awe of Rodrigues’ skills, she believes she’s not that far behind in that regard.

A veteran of over 200 professional fights, the 21-year-old phenom lived up to the hype and more in her first two appearances at the weekly ONE Friday Fights spectacle.

Phetjeeja cornered Fani Peloumpi near the ring ropes in her promotional debut and put her away with a sickening body blow.

Proving that victory was no fluke, she overwhelmed Ines Pilutti with a merciless barrage for her second straight TKO victory.

Phetjeeja will look to make it three wins in a row when she takes on former interim world title challenger Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Do you think Phetjeeja should get a crack at Rodrigues if she pulls off another epic win?

ONE Fight Night 12 will air on July 14, free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.

