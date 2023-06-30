Lara Fernandez ready for showdown with surging Phetjeeja

Lara Fernandez is counting down the days until her upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video.

On July 14, Fernandez returns to action for her third Muay Thai fight with ONE Championship. The 26-year-old Spaniard has been matched up against a fighter with world championship potential as Phetjeeja looks to make a statement in her main roster debut.

Fernandez recently shared a highlight compilation on Instagram of her last win against Dangkongfah Banchamek. She referenced her upcoming fight against Phetjeeja in the caption by saying:

“Counting down for #ONEFightNight12 ⚡️⏳🧠♥️🔥Let’s do this again”

In July 2022, Lara Fernandez made her ONE Championship debut in a ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title fight against Janet Todd. Once the five rounds were over, Todd had her hand raised by unanimous decision. Five months later, Fernandez earned her first win in ONE with a split decision against Dangkonfah Banchamerk at ONE 164.

Meanwhile, Phetjeeja has emerged as a significant threat to the atomweight Muay Thai throne. ‘The Queen’ had over 200 fights before making her debut under the ONE Championship banner on March 17, which she won with a second-round knockout against Fani Peloumpi. On May 12, the 21-year-old Thai fighter returned for her second promotional fight, securing a first-round knockout against Ines Pilutti.

There is a solid chance that the winner between Lara Fernandez and Phetjeeja will earn a world title shot against ONE atomweight Muay Thai Allyica Hellen Rodrigues. Before worrying about what’s next, the top-tier atomweight Muay Thai fighters are focused on ONE Fight Night 12, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

