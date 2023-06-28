Lara Fernandez on her undying work ethic: “Let’s show the world who pizza power is”

Lara Fernandez explained why she continues to work hard every single day.

At 26 years old, Fernandez has established an impressive resume, featuring a WBC Muay Thai world title and two ISKA kickboxing world titles. The Spanish fighter knows she must continue to evolve to become a world champion in ONE Championship.

Ahead of her third fight in ONE, Fernandez shared a video of her training on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Let’s show the world who pizza power is Everybody wanna get stuff... be stronger, slimmer, be faster... But not everyone wants to go through all the effort and work it takes to get it. No gimmicks, just work. And if it's not now, it will be later, but it will be, because I will keep working ⚡️”

Lara Fernandez made her ONE Championship debut in July 2022 and fought Janet Todd for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title. After five hard-fought rounds, Todd emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Five months later, Fernandez bounced back with a split decision win against Dangkongfah Banchamek.

On July 14, Fernandez looks to continue building momentum with another win. The Spanish fighter has been matched up against Phetjeeja, who holds a promotional record of 2-0 and a lifetime record of 204-12.

Lara Fernandez vs. Phetjeeja is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

