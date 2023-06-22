Lara Fernandez hopes to get a win on her birthday at ONE Fight Night 12

Spanish atomweight Muay Thai fighter Lara Fernandez wants to make it a double celebration when she returns to action next month.

The Lone Wolf Fight Team representative will be featured at ONE Fight 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok against Thai Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. She hopes to chalk up a big win in the event to go along with the celebration of her birthday.

26-year-old Lara Fernandez shared the announcement herself and what her intentions are in an Instagram post, captioning it with:

“ONE FIGHT NIGHT 12⚡️ 🇪🇸 vs 🇹🇭 Let’s celebrate my birthday with a big win 🔥 @onechampionship Pizza Power is back 🥳😏”

Check out the post below:

Cebolla, Spain-born Lara Fernandez is coming off her maiden victory in ONE Championship, beating Dangkongfah Benchamek by split division last December in Manila.

Prior to that, she made her promotional debut in July 2022 in a high-stakes clash with American Janet Todd for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title. She fell short in her bid but turned heads by showing a lot of heart in pushing Todd to the limit.

Phetjeeja, for her part, has been competing in the weekly fight series ONE Friday Fights and has had a lot of success, winning in the ninth and 16th editions of the series. She won both her fights by way of technical knockout.

She now hopes to translate such success in the main show of ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 12 is headlined by the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship fight between reigning champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine and challenger Francesko Xhaja of Albania.

The event will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

