Lara Fernandez looking sharp ahead of her return at ONE Fight Night 12

Two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Lara Fernandez will make her third walk to the ONE Championship ring on July 14 when the promotion returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Fernandez is scheduled to square off with Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, who is no stranger to the iconic venue, earning her contract with ONE Championship after scoring back-to-back knockouts against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti as part of the ONE Friday Fights series. Next, Phetjeeja will attempt to pick off a highly decorated multi-time world champion Lara Fernandez.

Ahead of her highly anticipated return, Fernandez was spotted in a recent video clip, courtesy of Instagram, readying herself for war at ONE Fight Night 12.

“Always ready 👊🏽,” Fernandez said in her video caption.

Phetjeeja steps into the spotlight next month with an incredible 204 career wins on her resume, An especially impressive feat when you take into consideration that ‘The Queen’ is just 21 years old. Already boasting a 100% finish rate under the ONE Championship banner, Phetjeeja has already caught the attention of fans around the world. Her next task will be to score what would undoubtedly be the biggest win of her career.

On the flip side, her opponent is carrying a fair amount of momentum into the bout after scoring a solid win over Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE 164 last December.

ONE Fight Night 12 will also feature a can’t-miss light heavyweight kickboxing clash as reigning ONE world champion Roman Kryklia defends his title against Albanian standout Françesko Xhaja.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

Poll : 0 votes