ONE Fight Night 12 full results: Superlek gives Tagir Khalilov a crimson mask in two round destruction

Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped in on three weeks' notice against Tagir Khalilov and delivered a perfect performance in front of his hometown fans in Lumpinee Stadium in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12 on Friday.

From the opening bell, Superlek displayed his intentions to finish the fight quickly, throwing powerful strikes. He started with a textbook front kick followed by chopping leg kicks.

Khalilov attempted to close the distance and engage in dirty boxing, but he was met with a relentless barrage of slicing elbows and even a flying knee.

Within the first minute, Khalilov found himself cut below the eye, visibly overwhelmed by Superlek's relentless assault. Another elbow strike opened up a massive cut above Khalilov's forehead, leaving him with a grisly crimson mask.

In the second round, Khalilov tried to regain momentum with spinning attacks, but Superlek demonstrated his superiority. He created enough space to land another brutal elbow strike to Khalilov's gaping wound.

Referee Olivier Coste intervened, recognizing that Khalilov was unable to defend himself, and stopped the bout.

Final result: Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeats Tagir Khalilov via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:42 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 135.25 lbs)

Superlek notched his 11th win under the ONE banner and recorded his third straight highlight-reel-worthy stoppage.

Post-fight, he once again called out reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and even teased that long-awaited showdown with his fellow Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

ONE Fight Night 12 full results:

Garry Tonon defeats Shamil Gasanov via submission (knee bar) at 2:26 of round two (MMA – featherweight)

Amir Aliakbari defeats Dustin Joynson via submission (due to strikes) at 1:48 of round one (MMA – heavyweight)

Yuya Wakamatsu defeats Xie Wei via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 2:03 of round one (MMA – catchweight 135.5 lbs)

Akbar Abdullaev defeats Aaron Canarte via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:41 of round one (MMA – featherweight)

Phetjeeja defeats Lara Fernandez via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:26 of round one (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Banma Duoji defeats Walter Gonçalves via unanimous decision (MMA - catchweight 135.75 lbs)

Tammi Musumeci defeats Amanda Alequin via unanimous decision (submission grappling - strawweight)

Bogdan Shumarov defeats Constantin Rusu via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:33 of round three (kickboxing - lightweight)