Rodtang says he and Superlek plan to clean out flyweight division before engaging in megafight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 will always be destined to square off in ONE Championship, but fight fans will have to wait for a bit for that colossal matchup.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said that he and Superlek would one day have that megafight. Their current priority, however, remains in their respective divisions.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said both he and Superlek want to clean out their divisions before they meet for their eventual battle.

Rodtang said:

“Our paths still haven't crossed yet. I’m the [ONE Flyweight] Muay Thai World Champion, and Superlek is the [ONE Flyweight] Kickboxing World Champion. Both of us have a lot of potential opponents in our division.”

Fight fans nearly got what they wanted this past March when Rodtang was slated to challenge Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 8. Rodtang, however, had to pull out of the match due to injury.

Despite the bout’s cancelation, the prospect of Rodtang and Superlek fighting for a world title became more intriguing.

Rodtang ultimately returned to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 when he knocked out Edgar Tabares to retain his Muay Thai gold this past May in Denver, Colorado.

Superlek, meanwhile, retained his kickboxing gold against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8 via third-round knockout. ‘The Kicking Machine’ then returned to Muay Thai with a first-round KO of 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 this past month.

Barely a month after his last match, Superlek is back in the fold as he takes on Tagir Khalilov in a Muay Thai match at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

