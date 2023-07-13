Rodtang warns Superlek not to underestimate Tagir Khalilov’s power: “Not a good idea to trade with him”

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s sheer technical brilliance and ability to outstrike opponents have seen him evolve into one of the biggest names in the striking realm today.

‘The Kicking Machine’ slugs it out against Russian superstar Tagir Khalilov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12, the second card he has headlined in 2023.

After demonstrating his ability to star as a main attraction with a monstrous KO of Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is well prepared to recreate another similar highlight-reel finish this week.

However, ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon thinks it’ll be best for his compatriot to avoid bringing the same mindset in his next battle inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, July 14.

Having competed against the Thai’s dance partner on the global stage of ONE a couple of years back, ‘The Iron Man’ knows how much dynamite Khalilov possesses in his fists.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Rodtang pointed out:

“It is not a good idea to trade with him because Superlek will probably be a victim of Tagir’s punch combination.”

On paper, at least, a couple of arguments can be placed against Rodtang’s statement, especially since ‘The Kicking Machine’ has been in the form of his life as of late.

Case in point, Superlek is well on his way to becoming a top candidate for the promotion’s ‘Fighter of the Year’ accolade with a perfect 3-0 run over the past six months.

Another win in Q3 of 2023 at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday will only act as the icing on the cake for the Muay Thai striker, who is targeting another world title in the world’s most stacked striking organization.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can tune in to the July 14 bill live and for free.

