Rodtang predicts perfect game plan Superlek could use against Tagir Khalilov

The matchup between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tagir Khalilov has the potential to cause a seismic shift in the Muay Thai landscape, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon knows that.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has his eyes peeled for the main event of ONE Fight Night 12, and he even shared a bit of tactic for his good friend Superlek.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said Superlek should avoid getting into hard exchanges against Khalilov if he wants to quickly secure a quick win this Friday, US time, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said:

“If Superlek doesn’t try to trade with him too much, he will win this match. But on the other hand, if he decides to press forward and trade with him directly, both of them will equally have a chance to KO the other or get knocked out. It depends on who makes a mistake first.”

Rodtang does have an extensive experience against Khalilov since he was the one to welcome the Russian slugger into ONE Championship back in February 2021. Although he was already the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, he didn’t put his gold on the line against Khalilov since it was fought under kickboxing.

Khalilov, despite being a newcomer to the global scene, put in one of the most inspiring performances in the Circle against the man regarded as the most dangerous striker on the planet. Despite his gutsy approach, Khalilov ultimately fell via split decision to ‘The Iron Man’ in Singapore.

Superlek, meanwhile, could bolster his reputation as one of the best strikers of his generation. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is the current No.1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, and a win over Khalilov will surely push him closer to that megafight against Rodtang.

