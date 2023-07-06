Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon headed to Canada for seminar tour

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has built a reputation for being one of the fiercest competitors in the world of combat sports.

Regularly seen walking his opponents down, taunting them, and landing devastating combinations once he gets to them, the flyweight Muay Thai king is not a man you want to be standing across from inside the Circle.

Rightfully so, his ruthless approach to striking has made him into a huge star with an equally impressive winning streak.

Whilst he is most well known for delivering highlight reel performances each and every time he makes the walk under the ONE Championship banner, the Thai striker is also humble when it comes to everything that he has achieved.

Coming from nothing to becoming one of the biggest names in combat sports today, ‘The Iron Man’ is always ready to give back when he can.

For Canadian ONE Championship fans, it looks like that opportunity has finally arrived on their doorsteps.

On his Instagram profile, Rodtang posted a photo alongside this caption, promoting an upcoming seminar tour that is sure to be an incredible experience for anyone in attendance.

“See you soon Canada Tour. Date coming soon.

Contact Oni Combat & Fitness ‼️”

With a staggering 271 Muay Thai contests already under his belt, including his dominant run as the flyweight champ in ONE Championship, there aren’t many people on the planet that would be better to learn Muay Thai from than the reigning and defending titleholder.

In the meantime, let’s relive Rodtang’s epic win over Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10, available via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

