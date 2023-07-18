Superlek promises fireworks in potential Rodtang fight: “It will be a fun entertaining fight”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are two of the most exciting fighters of their generation, maybe even of all time, and a fight between these two will certainly be an absolute banger.

Both fighters also know that their careers have been intertwined since they signed with ONE Championship a few years ago.

Following his second-round TKO win over Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek talked about the much-hyped prospect of fighting Rodtang inside the Circle.

Superlek said he’s aware that he and Rodtang will eventually meet in a colossal matchup down the road, and he practically promised fans that their showdown would go down as one of the best and most entertaining fights in history.

“And yeah, what I can say for sure is that it will be a fun entertaining fight, but who will win? I don't know.”

Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, is back in the Muay Thai ranks. His two-round decimation of Khalilov at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium was one of the most dominant wins he’s ever had.

Rodtang, meanwhile, last fought at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May and retained the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title with a second-round KO against Edgar Tabares in the process.

Interestingly, Rodtang was supposed to challenge Superlek for the flyweight kickboxing strap at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March.

That meeting, however, was scrapped after Rodtang pulled out due to injury leaving Superlek to defend his gold against Danial Williams.

Although their initial meeting was canceled, the clamor for Rodtang and Superlek remains at an all-time high.

It’s still uncertain when these two will share the cage together, but it’s an absolute that their showdown will be one for the ages.