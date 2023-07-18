Superlek admits making wrong decisions in his near-flawless KO of Tagir Khalilov

Superlek Kiatmoo9 isn’t fully satisfied with his near-perfect performance in the ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video main event.

On Friday, July 14, ‘The Kicking Machine’ fought under the ONE banner for the fourth time in 2023. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion fought Tagir Khalilov in a Muay Thai bout and furthered his legacy with another impressive performance.

From start to finish, Superlek overwhelmed Khalilov with pressure and technique, leading to a second-round TKO. Despite dominating a respectable opponent, the Thai superstar believes more work needs to be done in training. He had this to say on Instagram, which was translated from Thai to English:

“Another good fight. Thank you to all those behind my success. Thank you to all the teams for pushing and supporting, thank you for the cheers from all the boxing fans who keep me motivated. Every cheer is encouragement. Thank you very much 🙏🏻♥️ for my mistake in this fight, but I want everyone to know that I tried my best. I will take the mistakes to improve, correct and improve further”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 already knows who he wants to fight next. ‘The Kicking Machine’ hopes to book a highly-anticipated matchup against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty or ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Unfortunately, Superlek and Rodtang haven’t seemed to be on the same page since their fight in March was canceled. Therefore, ‘The Kicking Machine’ could potentially fight Haggerty next. ‘The General’ became the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king by securing a shocking first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama in April.