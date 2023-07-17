Superlek turns attention to Jonathan Haggerty fight after TKO of Tagir Khalilov

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is simply unstoppable. The 27-year-old Thai striking sensation is fresh off a resounding technical knockout victory over highly regarded Russian opponent Tagir ‘Samingpri’ Khalilov last week. It certainly proved that Superlek is the man of the hour right now in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Superlek took care of business against Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 last week, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14.

After the fight, Superlek turned his attention to his potential next opponent. He renewed his call to face reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Superlek said:

“If I happen to get Haggerty in my next fight, that's okay too. I would love that.” [8:18 onwards]

Haggerty took the coveted ONE Championship gold from legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. ‘The General’ came in as a massive underdog against the Thai striking icon. But, he shocked the world, when he got the job done in less than one round to capture the 26-pound gold-plated strap.

Meanwhile, Superlek is riding a seven-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, and has grown more dominant with each fight.

A showdown between Superlek and Haggerty, presumably at bantamweight, would be absolute bananas.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov via replay via Amazon Prime Video.