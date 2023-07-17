Superlek reveals Jonathan Haggerty intention not about revenge for Nong-O: “He’s gotten tougher”

At ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek Kiatmoo9 produced his second consecutive win in Muay Thai in less than a month.

Closing the show at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 14, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion stopped Tagir Khalilov in the second round following a dominant performance.

Following his win, the champion made his plans clear, targeting a second world championship under the Muay Thai ruleset.

Specifically calling for a fight with either the flyweight champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon after their scheduled clash at ONE Fight Night 8 was canceled due to an injury to ‘The Iron Man’ and the bantamweight champ Jonathan Haggerty, both fights have got the fans dreaming of seeing either take place.

After Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning the dominant bantamweight titleholder Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9, Superlek clarified his call-out of Haggerty in an interview with ONE Championship.

Pointing out that his challenge isn’t one where he is out for revenge, the flyweight kickboxing champ simply wants to test himself against Haggerty who he sees as being at his very best right now:

“No not at all for the revenge of Nong-O, I would like to face Haggerty because he’s a good fighter and today he’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten tougher, so I would like to face him in the very best version of him.”

Haggerty is yet to defend his title since dethroning Nong-O earlier this year, though he did recently announce that he had signed a new contract with ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.