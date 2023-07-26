Fans suggest Jonathan Haggerty’s next challenger for Muay Thai gold

Muay Thai fans across the globe have compiled a list of challengers for ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty after learning of his pending return to the ring.

The newly-crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion recently teased his return on his Instagram account on Monday with a series of photos of himself training in Koh Samui, Thailand. The news immediately sent his followers into a frenzy online with many assuming Nong-O Hama as his next challenger.

However, with the way Haggerty defeated the former world titleholder (via first-round KO) some believe a rematch isn’t warranted.

Other suggestions include a title match against No. 1 ranked contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo or fellow world champions ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Check out a list of other potential challengers for Jonathan Haggerty below:

Fans suggest challengers for Jonathan Haggerty online

Although an immediate rematch against Nong-O Hama makes the most sense, Felipe Lobo would also make an excellent opponent.

He beat No. 1 contender Saemapetch Fairtex in dramatic comeback fashion on the same night, Haggerty faced Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. It was an insane back-and-forth battle from start to finish, with Lobo ultimately stealing the show with a stunning TKO in the third round.

Fans, therefore, wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already answered ONE Championship’s call.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek were also mentioned. But, Rodtang’s next match could involve a major striking war with newly-signed kickboxer Takeru Segawa in Japan this year.

A world-title showdown against Superlek would be the ultimate dream fight. The Thai legend is still one of the most elite Muay Thai strikers in Thailand, but he’s had four fights this year alone, which adds more uncertainty to his return.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing to do but wait for the next name drop.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for all immediate updates on Jonathan Haggerty’s pending matches in ONE Championship.