Jonathan Haggerty says there’s still unfinished business with Rodtang

Jonathan Haggerty believes he still has a score to settle with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and he’s willing to wait for ‘The Iron Man’ to move up to bantamweight for it to happen.

‘The General’ is getting ready to face another Thai legend this Friday, April 21st, when he takes on Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9. The event will take place inside the legendary halls of the Lumpinee Stadium.

As he looks to call the bantamweight division his home for years to come, Jonathan Haggerty believes a clash with Rodtang could happen in this weight class later on. It’s a good hunch, especially considering how much the Thai superstar has dominated the flyweight division during his stint in ONE Championship.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Haggerty said he was open to fighting Rodtang for a third time.

The 26-year-old said:

“I need my own back really don’t I? I feel like it’s 1-1. The first fight I feel like it was mine, the second fight in all honestly he obliterated me. So it stands for the final one, number three.”

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has only two losses in the promotion, both courtesy of Rodtang. Their first meeting ended in an epic five-round war that Jonathan Haggerty believes could have gone either way. Their rematch wasn't close, as Rodtang dropped his rival three times in the third round to claim a TKO victory.

While their match will surely be an exciting one to look forward to, fans will surely not be disappointed watching Jonathan Haggerty mix it up with Nong-O in a few hours’ time at ONE Fight Night 9.

North American fans can catch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

