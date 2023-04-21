Jonathan Haggerty compares Rodtang to Nong-O: “It’s a hard choice”

When it’s all said and done, and after the smoke clears, Jonathan Haggerty will have faced two of the greatest Muay Thai fighters from Thailand of this generation.

‘The General’s’ storied rivalry with Muay Thai phenom Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon is well-documented. This weekend, the 26-year-old Englishman will get the chance to compete against a legend in the sport – ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Speaking during a guest appearance on The MMA Superfan, Haggerty couldn’t help but compare Nong-O to Rodtang. He also gave fans a preview of what kind of shape he will be in for the massive fight this weekend.

‘The General’ said:

“It’s hard to say really, because when I fought Rodtang I was deflated, I was dehydrated, I was tired, I was fatigued, I wasn’t at my full potential. Now I’m coming up against Nong-O, I’m gonna be full, I’m gonna be healthy, I’m gonna be bigger, I’m gonna be stronger, so I don’t really know.”

Despite going up against Nong-O in his next fight, Haggerty was also quick to remind people that he still has unfinished business with Rodtang. He added:

“I feel like I can beat Rodtang at bantamweight if he decides to move up. But I feel like it’s a hard choice who’s better.”\

Watch the interview below:

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty will challenge Thai legend Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 21, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

