Stephen Loman says Fabricio Andrade will need to change his game for kickboxing fight against Jonathan Haggerty

ONE bantamweight star Stephen Loman recently spoke about the upcoming world title superfight between ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, the two will battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Loman made an assessment on what Fabricio Andrade has to do in order to walk out as a two-sport world champion.

'The Sniper' said:

"Yeah, I think Fabricio [Andrade] will do more adjustments than Haggerty. He’ll adjust his training and focus completely on the striking area and he’ll literally set his wrestling and jiu-jitsu aside. The fight is in kickboxing, so he’ll kinda just go back to his roots. He’ll just stick to his training."

Before pursuing a successful MMA career, Fabricio Andrade was a highly decorated pro kickboxer. The Brazilian striking specialist started out his combat sports journey as a ferocious Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer putting together a solid pro kickboxing and Muay Thai record of 40-3. Loman is not wrong for suggesting that it's imperative for Fabricio Andrade to lean hard on his roots.

While 'Wonder Boy' will not be a fish out of water when he meets Haggerty inside the circle, this wouldn't mean it's going to be a walk in the park. Jonathan Haggerty is coming off arguably the most shocking upset in Muay Thai history when he knocked out the seemingly unbeatable Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

This champion vs. champion world title clash is shaping up to be one of the most exciting bouts of the year so far. With kickboxing rules, both fighters will be plunged into a world they're not recently used to.

The entire ONE Fight Night 15 card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.