Fabricio Andrade more interested in Kwon Won Il rematch than John Lineker: “Kwon is a more entertaining fighter”

As the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion, ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade has the pick of the latter, as far as the next challenger to his throne goes. He can literally choose who to make the first defense of his gold against.

However, two former opponents have put together some very exciting performances as of late, and could be considered to challenge for the belt in the near future – dangerous South Korean ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il, and intense Andrade rival John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

If it were up to the 25-year-old, ‘Wonder Boy’ says he would rather face Kwon again rather than Lineker, judging by their most recent outings.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade compared Kwon with Lineker and shared the reason why he wants to face ‘Pretty Boy’ next.

Andrade said:

“Kwon also had a good performance in his last fight. I know he finished the guy in the second round. Kwon is a more entertaining fighter. You know, he also likes to talk back, so I think he would be a more interesting fight than Lineker right now.”

Of course, there’s also the case of Team Lakay standout and no.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman, who has been impressive since joining ONE in 2021, and has remained unbeaten in the promotion.

But despite the myriad of choices for Andrade, ‘Wonder Boy’ is going a different route in his next fight.

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon this October.

The bout will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.