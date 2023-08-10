Fabricio Andrade reveals working with John Hutchinson is all about perfecting the basics

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy Fabricio Andrade is one of the most dangerous strikers in all of mixed martial arts.

The 25-year-old Brazilian phenom hones his skills at the world-famous Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. There, Andrade perfects his craft under the close eye of boxing coach John Hutchinson, who has shaped and molded other notable fighters like two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin and ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai.

Speaking in a guest appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast on Spotify, Andrade gave props to Hutchinson, and how the famed trainer has helped transform ‘Wonder Boy’ into a knockout machine.

The 25-year-old superstar said:

“When I first started working with him, he just made me do jabs all the time. It was really tiring, you know. Just doing the same thing over and over, and then I start to get bored. But after a while, I started to hit everybody with the jab. It was more precise, I could hit very well, I wouldn’t miss one jab. Then I realized, doing what you don’t want to do, is going to make you improve.”

Andrade will get the chance to showcase his striking in its purest form when he dons the kickboxing gloves in his next fight.

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon this October.

The bout will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and both men are ready to claim new hardware. This is going to be a fun one.