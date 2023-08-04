Fabricio Andrade amped to see Tawanchai try his hand at kickboxing against experienced Davit Kiria

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is in Bangkok this week to catch all the festivities at ONE Fight Night 13, ONE Championship’s latest blockbuster at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

One of the fights on the stacked card has the 25-year-old super excited.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai returns to kickboxing in ONE Championship to face Georgian striking veteran Davit Kiria. The bout goes down at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live on Friday, August 4.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade expressed his excitement for this particular fight, and believes it no doubt offers an interesting contrast of styles, to say the least.

The Brazilian phenom fighting out of Phuket said:

“Tawanchai versus Kiria is going to be a very good fight in kickboxing gloves. We are not used to seeing Tawanchai fighting under kickboxing rules, and Kiria brings a lot of experience in kickboxing rules.”

Tawanchai is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and is widely considered in Thailand to be among the best strikers, pound-for-pound. After dominating the Muay Thai circuits, Tawanchai recently expressed his willingness to go after the kickboxing belt.

Andrade, on the other hand, has teased dabbling in ‘the art of eight limbs’, even going so far as to call out ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty to a fight.

