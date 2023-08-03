Fabricio Andrade says chance to compete in the U.S. has ‘always been a dream’ of his

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and one of the fastest rising mixed martial arts stars in the world.

The 25-year-old Brazilian superstar combines lightning speed and concussive knockout power with superior technique to score highlight reel finishes. The Tiger Muay Thai representative is a perfect 6-0 since joining ONE Championship in 2020, and 9-2 overall in his MMA career thus far.

That being said, there’s still a long list of items to check off on his bucket list, and Andrade hopes to achieve one of them soon.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade talked about his dream of being able to perform live in the United States.

The 25-year-old ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Yes, 100 percent. [Competing in] America has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid. To go there and have some experience there, it’ll be amazing.”

Luckily for Andrade, he will have plenty of chances to realize this dream, as ONE Championship has announced that the promotion will return to the U.S. in 2024 with four major live events on-ground.

Could we see ‘Wonder Boy’ soon headline stacked cards in major cities such as Denver, Los Angeles, New York, or even Las Vegas? That would certainly be a sight to behold.

