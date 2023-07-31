Fabricio Andrade believes ONE Championship athletes would give UFC fighters ‘a lot of hard time’

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is without a doubt one of the most dominant bantamweights in the world.

The 25-year-old Brazilian phenom is king of a stacked division in ONE Championship, and has defeated some of the toughest fighters in the world, including former UFC veteran John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker to win the belt in his last fight.

Andrade believes that ONE Championship has the best martial arts talent in the world, and boldly claims that a lot of ONE champions can rival their UFC counterparts.

Speaking in a guest appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast on Spotify, Andrade said:

“I think a lot of the fighters, a lot of the champions in ONE Championship would give a lot of hard time to the UFC champions.”

Of course, the only way to prove this is to actually get in the cage and fight. ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has long called for a co-promoted event with the UFC, pitting world champions of each organization against each other. But Andrade is not sure it is possible, given all the many hoops to clear before it actually happens.

‘Wonder Boy’ added:

“I don’t know whether this is going to happen.”

Just how good are ONE Championship athletes? Just check out ONE Fight Night 13 this week to get a glimpse.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video features a showdown between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov and No.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 13.