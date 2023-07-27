Marat Grigorian speaks on friendship with Giorgio Petrosyan: “We don't talk about fighting”

Second-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia is close friends with legendary Italian-Armenian fighter, Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan.

Petrosyan was famously knocked out with a thunderous head kick from former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in October 2021. The finish was unprecedented and came in epic fashion, as well as a shock to everyone watching.

‘The Doctor’ has not returned to action since, and has reportedly been dealing with anxiety and depression due to what he suffered in that Superbon fight. Naturally, fans are wondering when, if at all, Petrosyan will make a comeback.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Grigorian shared that while he is close friends with Petrosyan, the two rarely talk about fighting.

Grigorian said:

“We don't talk about fighting. We just talk like, ‘How are you? Is everything going well?’ Just normal things. We talk about everything, the simple things about life. Is everything fine? Is your health good? So, everything is going fine. I don't ask him, ‘Where you gonna fight,’ or, ‘Will you stop?’”

Grigorian is laser-focused on his own upcoming fight, so he also has no time to deal with anything besides preparing for war.

No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian is set to challenge reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free with Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 13.