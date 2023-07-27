FREE FULL FIGHT: Marat Grigorian scrambles Ivan Kondratev’s midsection with surgical body shot

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Marat Grigorian’s win against Ivan Kondratev.

In December 2020, Grigorian made his ONE Championship debut after solidifying himself as one of the best kickboxers on the planet. The 3x Glory kickboxing world champion’s first opponent in ONE was fellow promotional newcomer Kondratev.

During the second round, Grigorian knocked down his opponent with a brutal body shot, leading to a knockout finish. ONE recently posted the featherweight kickboxing bout on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before Armenian striking great Marat Grigorian challenges ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov on August 4 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, relive his stunning knockout of Russian ace Ivan Kondratev in 2020!”

After winning his ONE debut, Marat Grigorian secured another win inside the distance to earn a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title shot against then-holder Superbon Singha Mawynn. Unfortunately for him, Superbon was on a legendary run and continued with a successful world title defense.

Grigorian bounced back from the disappointing loss with a unanimous decision win against Tayfun Ozcan in September 2022.

On August 4, Marat Grirgorian will headline ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video with another chance to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. It’ll be easier said than done, as Grigorian must get through Chingiz Allazov, who knocked out Superbon in January.

Allazov vs. Grigorian is one of two world championship bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.