Fabricio Andrade reveals he went totally blank during ‘really tough fight’ against John Lineker

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade admits he went into autopilot mode in his rematch against former bantamweight king John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker last February.

The two firecrackers met in the main event at ONE Fight Night 7, with ‘Wonder Boy’ scoring a fourth-round technical knockout victory.

Andrade spaced out in a back-and-forth war of attrition, and when he regained his awareness, Lineker was defeated and he was the new ONE bantamweight world champion.

Speaking in a guest appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast on Spotify, Andrade said he was relieved to have beaten such a tough warrior in Lineker, and only realized so when his hand was finally raised in victory.

The 25-year-old ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“To beat him like that was a good feeling after the fourth round, when he couldn’t come back. Only then I realized it was a really tough fight.”

Despite dominating his senior, Andrade knows he will eventually see Lineker in the Circle again down the line. The no. 1-ranked Lineker is working his way back up to world title contention, and will be back in action next week.

The former ONE bantamweight world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker is set to face dangerous South Korean knockout artist ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action, live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news on ONE Fight Night 13, as we deliver you updates straight from the source.