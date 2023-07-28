Fabricio Andrade confidently states he is the best bantamweight in the world

There is no doubt in reigning ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade’s mind that he is the world’s best bantamweight. After what he has achieved so far in ONE Championship, the Brazilian dynamo says there’s no one that can beat him.

The 25-year-old based out of Phuket, Thailand is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship. He is currently unbeaten in the promotion, and has five finishes out of six victories under the ONE banner.

Speaking in a guest appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast on Spotify, Andrade made a bold claim.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I proved that I'm the best bantamweight in the world.”

It’s hard to argue against that statement. Andrade is, without a doubt, one of the most terrifying strikers in all of mixed martial arts, regardless of weight class.

‘Wonder Boy’ proved his mettle earlier this year when he took on UFC veteran and dangerous knockout puncher John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in a rematch for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title.

The two met at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February, with the 25-year-old taking home a technical knockout victory in round four after a grueling ordeal. The former champion Lineker proved to be a tough test, but was not enough to deter Andrade taking the bantamweight throne.

‘Wonder Boy’ has not seen action since, but is back in Phuket in training. Andrade teased a few weeks ago that something was in the works. However, no announcement has been made as of yet.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates on Fabricio Andrade’s next fight.