Fabricio Andrade pumped for Tawanchai’s return: “He’s going to be better than he was in his last fight”

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade doesn’t have a fight coming up just yet, so he has some free time to check out the action going down in ONE Championship this week.

A native of Brazil, but based out of Phuket, Thailand, Andrade often makes the long trip to Bangkok to catch ONE Friday Fights and ONE Fight Night events at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and he’s expected to be in town again this Friday night to catch ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

There’s one fighter on this card Andrade is excited to see, and that’s reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Tawanchai is set to face Georgian striking veteran Davit Kiria in a three-round kickboxing contest, and ‘Wonder Boy’ believes the Thai star is going to put on a show.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the 25-year-old superstar had this to say about Tawanchai:

“And like I said, he’s improving with every fight and I believe this fight won’t be different. He’s going to be better than he was in his last fight.”

Andrade is a huge fan of striking martial arts, as he started his fighting career in Muay Thai and kickboxing before moving on to MMA. Don’t be surprised to see ‘Wonder Boy’ one day grace the ring in a different discipline.

Meanwhile, Andrade is right. Tawanchai is must-see TV and you can catch him live this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian goes down live at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on August 4th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.