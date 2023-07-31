Fabricio Andrade thinks bantamweight world title victory ‘happened at the right time’

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is on top of the world right now. He is widely considered one of the best bantamweight fighters in all of mixed martial arts.

However, at just 25 years of age, Andrade is still very young and has an entire career ahead of him. Wearing ONE Championship gold around his waist at such a tender age, before he’s even hit his physical prime, is a testament to the amount of skill ‘Wonder Boy’ possesses.

Andrade defeated veteran John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight world title.

Speaking in a guest appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast on Spotify, Andrade says he does not feel like he rushed into a world title shot. In fact, the Brazilian phenom says winning the world title came at the right time in his career.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“He [Lineker] was like on his best. It was a hard fight. So, I don’t know if I could have beat him at that time (after the win over Mark Abelardo), but I think it happened at the right time.”

Andrade is now one of the most electrifying and exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and one of MMA’s finest knockout artists.

Meanwhile, Lineker will make his return to action since the loss to Andrade. The current no.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker will face South Korea’s ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.