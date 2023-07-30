John Lineker says his style isn’t just about power: “The technique helps to boost my punches”

Former ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is known for his otherworldly punching power. His dynamite fists have felled many opponents, sending them to the shadow realm on impact.

Oftentimes the 33-year-old Brazilian mixed martial arts veteran likes to come out of the gates swinging, with no regard for personal safety. A true action hero, Lineker is more than willing to take a few punches on the chin just so he can deliver his own unique brand of punishment.

While he can be viewed as a wildman of sorts, Lineker stresses that his style isn’t just about power. He says there’s a fair bit of technique behind it.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker said:

“I think that, even if my strength stands out, the technique also helps to boost my punches.”

The 33-year-old claims there’s a method to his madness, but fans will be the judge of that when they witness his return this week.

Former ONE bantamweight world champion and current No.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is set to face South Korea’s ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

