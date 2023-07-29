Kim Jae Woong determined to grab pivotal opportunity against John Lineker: “It will change my future”

Kim Jae Woong is ready to capitalize on the incredible opportunity he has been presented with at ONE Fight Night 13.

On August 4, ‘The Fighting God’ will arguably face his toughest test when he steps into the Circle with former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker. The two men will battle it inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with serious ONE world title implications.

Before making the walk inside Thailand’s iconic venue, Kim Jae Woong showed appreciation for the opportunity to take on ‘Hands of Stone’ and has every intention of seizing the moment.

“I see this upcoming fight as a massive opportunity for me,” Woong told ONE Championship. “I believe it will be a match to showcase my growth and progress. I am preparing knowing it is a significant match, and that it will change my future.”

@johnlineker's road back to the must go through hard-hitting South Korean Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video!



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries

🎟️ Tickets … twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/SgdhrBxGsG Bantamweight Banger@johnlineker's road back to themust go through hard-hitting South Korean Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video! Who you got? #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries🎟️ Tickets

John Lineker will be making his first appearance since coming up short against Fabricio Andrade in February, surrendering his ONE bantamweight world title to ‘Wonder Boy’ at ONE Fight Night 7. Determined to get back in the win column, and thus the title picture, ‘Hands of Stone’ will come out looking to end things early inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Will Kim Jae Woong score the upset and earn himself a potential ONE world title opportunity, or does John Lineker pick up where he left off and add another notable name to his already impressive resume?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.