John Lineker-Kim Jae Woong, Rodrigo Marello-Diego Oliveira added to ONE Fight Night 13

ONE Fight Night 13 is shaping up to be an unmissable night of fights with contenders like John Lineker recently added to the card. Headlined by Chingiz Allazov’s first ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship title defense in a rematch with Marat Grigorian, August 4 is a date to circle in your calendar.

Live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the card already had the likes of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida taking on Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

But the fun match-ups don’t stop there.

ONE Championship recently announced that the former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker will also return on this stacked bill, facing off with Kim Jae Woong, who hopes to swap places with the Brazilian in the rankings.

Fans last saw No.1-ranked Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 in February where he was defeated by Fabricio Andrade in their vacant bantamweight world title fight. However, he is still just as hungry as ever to reach the top of the mountain.

A submission grappling contest between Rodrigo Marello and Diego Oliveira is also on deck for ONE Fight Night 13. As the owner of the fastest-ever submission victory in ONE’s grappling divisions, Marello will look to build up his momentum by defeating Oliveira on the latter’s promotional debut.

20-year-old Filipino MMA prodigy Jhanlo Sangiao is also set to return on this card, facing off with Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

With a host of great match-ups added, the card is shaping up to be another classic at Lumpinee Stadium.

Catch John Lineker and the rest of the stars at ONE Fight Night 13 live on Friday, August 4. North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in live and for free.

