John Lineker hopes Kim Jae Woong fight turns into a striking banger: “We will put on a show”

At ONE Fight Night 13, former champion John Lineker is back in action as he looks to produce a win inside the circle and kickstart his comeback.

In his last two fights, the Brazilian struggled against his fellow countryman Fabricio Andrade.

After being forced to drop his world title due to him missing weight, he was hit with another blow when the fight ended in a no contest after he was unintentionally hit with a low blow.

At ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, further misery awaited the man dubbed ‘Hands of Stone’ as Andrade walked away from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the victor.

Despite the turbulent time, John Lineker has been plotting his return as he looks to cement his spot as the top contender in the bantamweight division.

On August 4, he steps inside the legendary venue once again, this time to face “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong.

Whilst John Lineker may be able to compete anywhere the fight takes place, it’s no secret what his greatest attributes are.

Whether it’s his nickname or his 17 wins by knockout that gives it away, the former champion is coming to finish his opponents on the feet each and every time he competes under the ONE Championship banner.

In an interview with the promotion ahead of fight night, Lineker said that he expects Kim Jae Woong to stand and trade with him when they meet:

“I believe that in striking, we will put on a show because we both like striking more.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.