John Lineker on early days of training: “I was always the youngest and the lightest”

But it wasn’t always like that for the powerful Brazilian warrior. Lineker recalls that when he was a young boy just starting to pick up martial arts, that while training boxing, he was among the smallest and lightest in the gym.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker said:

“I started training in boxing when I was 12 years old. I was always the youngest and the lightest in training.”

Of course, years later, Lineker is now one of the most dangerous men in all of combat sports. He hasn’t gotten much bigger in terms of overall body size, but the power he packs in his muscles is enough to level entire cities like dynamite.

One punch from Lineker and it usually means lights out for any opponent.

‘Hands of Stone’ will get another chance to prove the power latent in his fists is real, as well as embark on another run at ONE Championship gold in his next fight.

Former ONE bantamweight world champion and current no.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is set to take on dangerous South Korean ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action, live and absolutely free, on Amazon Prime Video.