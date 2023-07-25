John Lineker says key to beating Kim Jae Woong is picking his shots

Former ONE bantamweight world champion and current No.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker is ready to make a comeback and reclaim his lost ONE gold.

However, he has to get past dangerous South Korean opponent ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong, if he wants to re-enter the world title conversation.

John Lineker and Kim Jae Woong will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Lineker shared a little bit of his game plan heading into this fight, and it seems he will be focusing on a furious body attack.

The 33-year-old ‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“I believe I’ll be able to fit my punches more, working hard on the punches in the waistline.”

Lineker is one of the most devastating body punchers in all of mixed martial arts. The hulking Brazilian really puts the entire weight of his body behind every shot, as he digs his knuckles deep into an opponent’s midsection.

However, ‘Hands of Stone’ will need to be careful against ‘The Fighting God’. Kim is certainly no pushover, and is as dangerous as they come.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

