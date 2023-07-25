John Lineker on Fabricio Andrade’s laser-accurate boxing: “I couldn’t see anymore”

Fabricio Andrade showed that there’s more to striking than just wild brutish power. Just ask John Lineker.

The two Brazilian stars faced off for the second time at ONE Fight Night 7 for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title in Bangkok this past Faebruary.

Lineker is arguably the hardest pound-for-pound puncher in mixed martial arts, but the sleek and accurate Andrade had him beat on the art of the Sweet Science.

The 5-foot-8 Andrade, who enjoyed a five-inch height advantage, had such surgical precision in his punches that it shut off Lineker’s eyes in the contest.

Lineker, after absorbing such debilitating damage, ultimately lost via referee stoppage in the fourth round of their world title bout.

Around five months after his loss, Lineker had nothing but praise for how Andrade methodically pieced him up to become the ONE bantamweight world champion.

Lineker said:

“Fabrício is a very tough guy. [He’s] very experienced, very technical, and he played his game, connecting the straight shots and ended up hurting me to the point where I couldn't see anymore.”

A former ONE bantamweight world champion, Lineker now has a chance to climb back up to world title contention.

‘Hands of Stone’ will take on another knockout machine in South Korean star Kim Jae Woong when they square off in a pivotal showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

A win or two for Lineker could push him to another shot at the bantamweight throne. That is if he gets past Kim.

‘The Fighting God’ has four wins in ONE Championship, with all four coming by way of knockout. An aggressive striker, Kim has put Rafael Nunes, Tetsuya Yamada, and former world champions Kevin Belingon and Martin Nguyen at his mercy.

Lineker’s match against Kim, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.