John Lineker suggests mental barrier was toughest challenge throughout camp

Once at the top of the bantamweight stack, former ONE bantamweight world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker was knocked off his pedestal in explosive fashion by tormentor Fabricio Andrade.

‘Wonder Boy’ is now the reigning king of the division, and Lineker’s confidence was absolutely dashed.

But the best fighters find a way to power through adversity and rise again. That’s what ‘Hands of Stone’ did just recently, although he admits to having struggled mentally.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the veteran Brazilian fighter talked about working on his psychology heading into his comeback fight.

The 33-year-old ‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“I reflected on how to get back into the game, how to stay focused, so I worked on that psychological part a lot.”

Lineker is back in action in a couple weeks’ time, and is ready to prove that he still belongs in the world title conversation.

Former ONE bantamweight world champion and current No.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker is set to face dangerous South Korean, ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we deliver you all the news and updates straight from the source inside Lumpinee.