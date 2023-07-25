Tawanchai lists Davit Kiria’s ‘heavy’ and ‘fast’ right hook as his most dangerous weapon

On the surface, it may seem that reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai just goes into his fights guns blazing, without a care in the world. But the Thai phenom is actually a very intelligent fighter.

Tawanchai likes to study his opponents, breaking down their styles and finding weak points that he can exploit. That’s how he is able to score such debilitating knockouts seemingly with ease.

The PK Saenchai gym representative will no doubt go for the kill once more when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

Tawanchai is set to square off with highly regarded Georgian striker Davit Kiria in a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai shared his thoughts on Kiria’s unique fighting style.

The 24-year-old said:

“His strength is his right hook. His punches are really heavy and really fast. And his physical strength, too.”

It appears Tawanchai is wise not to underestimate the dangerous Kiria, despite heading into this fight the odds-on favorite.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

