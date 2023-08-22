Fabricio Andrade excited for back-and-forth with Jonathan Haggerty to build up showdown

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade believes excitement over his scheduled all-champion showdown with the division’s Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty will start even before they mix it up.

The two top bantamweight fighters will slug it out for the division's vacant kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Both Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty are out to get a win that will make them two-sport ONE world champions.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Wonder Boy’ said that apart from the match itself, he is looking forward to the spirited back-and-forth he will be having with ‘The General’ in the lead-up to their marquee clash.

The 25-year-old HIIT Studio/Marrok Force standout said:

“With Haggerty, it’s already a different story. He already mentioned before that he wanted to fight me. And we’ve exchanged some words on Instagram. So I think this fight, we’re gonna build it to be a hit before the actual fight happens.”

Check out the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 15, Fabricio Andrade is looking to make back-to-back world title conquests after securing the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title back in February.

The Brazilian superstar stopped former division king and rival John Lineker in the fourth round of their title fight by technical knockout (corner stoppage).

Jonathan Haggerty, for his part, is also coming off a championship-clinching victory in his previous fight, knocking out longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round to be crowned new flyweight Muay Thai king.

Prior to becoming bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, the 26-year-old British fighter held the flyweight strap.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.