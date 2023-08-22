Fabricio Andrade prepared to give Jonathan Haggerty a ‘tough time’ in kickboxing world title fight

Fabricio Andrade believes Jonathan Haggerty could struggle in their upcoming kickboxing bout. On October 6, a new two-division world champion will be crowned as ‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘The General’ go to war for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in Bangkok, Thailand.

Haggerty is expected to have an advantage because he’s a Muay Thai fighter, but Andrade, a striker-turned-MMA athlete, is confident he will emerge victorious.

During an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Andrade had this to say about his upcoming super-fight:

“You know all the guys he’s faced, [they’re all] like Muay Thai fighters. I think he's a good opponent, but I think he's gonna have a tough time on this fight.”

Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty are coming off wins to claim world titles.

Firstly, Andrade last fought on February 24 in a rematch against John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title. After four rounds of action, ‘Wonder Boy’ secured a fourth-round TKO to extend his unbeaten promotional record.

Meanwhile, Haggerty last fought on April 21, when he debuted in the bantamweight Muay Thai for the first time under the ONE spotlight.

‘The General’ received an immediate title shot in his new division, leading to a fight against then-world champion Nong-O. The U.K. native shockingly knocked out Nong-O in the first round to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The October 6 bill will be available live and for free for active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers in U.S. primetime.