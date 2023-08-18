Fabricio Andrade on getting shot at two-sport supremacy: “It’s bigger than anything I ever did”

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade is ready to take advantage of the incredible opportunity that will come his way at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, ‘Wonder Boy’ makes his long-awaited return to the ring, but it won’t be to defend his bantamweight crown. Instead, Fabricio Andrade will attempt to make history by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion as he is set to square off with fellow ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

To Andrade, the opportunity to become a two-sport ONE world champion is bigger than anything he has done in his combat sports career thus far, and he has every intention of seizing the moment:

“It’s bigger than anything I ever did and whatever many people can ever do,” Andrade told ONE Championship. “So as I say it’s an amazing opportunity and I’m glad it’s coming to me.”

Fabricio Andrade has already captured one world title this year, defeating John Lineker in decisive fashion to claim the ONE bantamweight world title. Next, ‘Wonder Boy’ will attempt to go back to his kickboxing roots and add another 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold to his resume. Of course, that will be much easier said than done as he meets a dangerous British striker who knows a thing or two about becoming a world champion.

In April, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world with his first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to win the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Will ‘The General’ become the promotion’s latest two-sport world titleholder, or will Fabricio Andrade prove to be too much for the British brawler to handle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.