Jonathan Haggerty on being unable to use elbows: “I’m sure we can catch Fabricio with a short right hand instead”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is sitting at the top of the food chain, and he’s certainly feeling it. The 26-year-old Englishman is growing in confidence by the day, the longer he holds the gold over his shoulders, and it’s going to take a gargantuan effort to stop him.

Even stripped of one of his most devastating weapons – Haggerty’s infamous elbow strikes – and ‘The General’ is still confident he can win his next fight in explosive fashion.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is set to face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15 this October. The fight will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

One major difference between kickboxing and Muay Thai is that in kickboxing, elbow strikes are prohibited. That being said, Haggerty isn’t fazed one bit.

Haggerty told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I’m not just a traditional Muay Thai striker. All we’re missing out on are the elbows, but I’m sure we can catch Fabricio with a short right hand instead.”

Haggerty remains confident that his diverse offensive repertoire is more than enough to take care of business against Andrade.

No matter what, whoever wins this fight goes home a two-sport ONE world champion. Needless to say, there’s a lot riding on this matchup.

ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, October 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime.