Fabricio Andrade on Jonathan Haggerty: “He is a very technical athlete”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is ready to take on his biggest challenge yet.

Andrade is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in his next fight.

The two bantamweight elites will throw down at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

Doing his due diligence and studying Haggerty’s previous fights, Andrade believes he has ‘The General’s style all figured out, and says the Englishman is at a stark disadvantage.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“He is a very technical athlete. He plays well on his opponent’s mistakes. He reads the fight well. His strong points are the elbows, but in this fight, he won’t be able to use them because it’s not allowed in the kickboxing rules.”

Elbows are among Haggerty’s best weapons. He certainly uses them to great effect. However, those strikes are prohibited in kickboxing, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

It should also be of note that Andrade does have some kickboxing experience. He competed for a period in his professional career in China before he joined ONE Championship and became an MMA world champion.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is one of the most talented Muay Thai fighters on the planet. Needless to say, this is certainly an interesting clash of styles.

